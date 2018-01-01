Elton John: 'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are totally in love'

Elton John is thrilled that Prince Harry has found love with Meghan Markle.

The British royal announced his engagement to former Suits star Meghan in November (17). As a close friend of Harry's mother Princess Diana, Elton has remained close to her sons since her death in 1997, and is delighted that her youngest boy will be settling down with Meghan when they wed in May.

"I spent some time with him (Harry) in Sicily last summer and I could tell that he was totally in love, and he didn't really discuss much personally but he said, 'I'm in love'...and I thought, good for you," Elton said during an interview on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Thursday. "Both those boys seem to have been ecstatically happy, and that's all you want people to be."

While Harry and Meghan will tie the knot in Windsor Castle later this year, his brother William is expecting his third child with wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Elton had a long-time friendship with Diana, who worked tirelessly to raise money for AIDS research during her life. And he believes Harry is so loved among the British public because he's inherited his mother's unique personality.

"She was just loved by people because she had that great ability, that her son Prince Harry has inherited, where she could walk into a room and make people feel at ease..." The 70-year-old smiled. "She was very much loved. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had our fallings out but we reconciled at the end. She would be proud of her boys."

Elton has had a difficult year, following his mother Sheila's death in December. Her passing was sudden, and the Your Song singer wasn't prepared, although he remains thankful that the pair had put their issues behind them and reconciled before she died.

"We reconciled in 2016 and it was a nice reconciliation," he explained. "I saw her a week before she died, and I thought, 'God, she's pretty feisty, she's going to last for a few months', and a week later she was dead. It really shook me actually. And we had a beautiful private ceremony for her."