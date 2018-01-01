NEWS Elle King celebrates second wedding anniversary after reconciliation Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Elle King has celebrated two years of marriage to estranged husband Andrew Ferguson after the couple quietly reunited in 2017.



The Ex's & Oh's star announced she had split from her husband in a post on Instagram in May (17), and in the same post, revealed the couple had actually been married for over a year, after secretly tying the knot just three weeks into their romance.



Of the split, she wrote at the time, "My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost."



On Wednesday (24Jan18), the 28-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram of several red cupcakes with photos of the two of them with the caption, “2 yrs.”



The celebration comes as she ended 2017 on a positive note, informing her followers in a lengthy post on social media that she was moving on with her husband.



“Truth is, you can only postpone your flight so many times before you have to play a New Year’s Eve show. But sometimes goodbyes are a blessing. Like the big a— SMELL YA LATER I’m giving to 2017!!” she wrote. “I look forward to a new stage of my marriage in 2018.”



Elle added that she wasn’t simply seeking “forgiveness from each other, but moving the f**k on from it”.



But she made it clear that not everyone would be happy at the reconciliation, as she continued by addressing her friends and loved ones, asking them to “to drop the f**king bulls**t you’re so desperately hanging on to".



TMZ reported last May that Andrew was arrested for domestic violence. According to editors at the news outlet, he was arrested on 23 April, after police were called to the couple's Los Angeles home, where he is alleged to have bruised and scratched the singer and made threats against her. Elle refused to press charges.



She continued: “Your grudges, your wounds and battle scars from childhood, your first, and very rough year of marriage, put on your big girl panties or big boy whitey tighties, or both, look at yourself, find YOUR OWN FAULTS.

“Stop pointing your finger…that’s just gonna make your hand tired after a while.”

