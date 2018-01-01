NEWS Meghan Trainor 'blacked out' after boyfriend proposed Newsdesk Share with :







Meghan Trainor was so surprised when her boyfriend Daryl Sabara proposed that she "blacked out".



The All About That Bass singer has been dating the Spy Kids actor since the summer of 2016, and he popped the question on her 24th birthday on 22 December (17).



For the proposal, Daryl transformed a garden at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Springs, California into a winter wonderland, truly catching Meghan off guard.



"It was so cute... I'm so happy!" she recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (24Jan18). "I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, 'Can you put that away for a second.' I lost my voice. I was screaming, 'It's happening, yes, it's happening!'"



Meghan then jokingly added that she didn't remember much else from the night because she "blacked out".



But not everything about the proposal was a surprise to Meghan as she had already selected the ring she wanted, a very sparkly solitaire diamond set on a diamond-encrusted band. Not only did Daryl pull through on the bling, but also on the blonde star's request to have her family present.



"I told him if you're going to propose, to make sure my entire family is there to pat us on the back and (be like), 'This is the right thing!'" the 24-year-old shared.



Meanwhile, Meghan also divulged that her relationship with Daryl has inspired some of the songs for her third studio album, which she is looking to release later this year (18).



"It's for everyone. It's a party. I'm in love so there are some love songs," she smiled.

