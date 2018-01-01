Beyonce and JAY-Z help Mary J. Blige celebrate double Oscar nomination

Beyonce and JAY-Z were just two of the guests at a star-studded dinner party thrown by Diddy in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (23Jan18) to celebrate Mary J. Blige's double Oscar nomination.

The No More Drama hitmaker is up for the Best Supporting Actress prize for her role as family matriarch Florence Jackson in Netflix film Mudbound, about two men who experience racism in rural Mississippi upon their return from World War II. Mary will also compete for the Best Original Song prize at the 2018 ceremony for Mighty River, the theme tune she wrote with singer-songwriter Raphael Saadiq and his longtime collaborator Taura Stinson.

To celebrate her incredible feat, her rapper pal Diddy called together some of her most famous friends to Tao in Los Angeles, where they drank to her success. Mary was seen arriving at the celebrity hotspot in a leather jacket, tight leather trousers and an incredible pair of thigh-high green velvet boots, while Beyonce also went for a leather jacket, adding a pencil skirt and Tom Ford heels. JAY-Z was spotted sporting a more casual look of jeans and sneakers as he accompanied his wife to the event.

According to Entertainment Tonight, DJ Khaled, Nas and Diddy's long-term girlfriend Cassie were also in attendance at the dinner party.

The New York Post's gossip column Page Six added that the group included Pharrell Williams and actor Jesse Williams, and that they were all "in a festive mood".

"They took turns toasting Mary with Ace of Spades Champagne and Ciroc. Mary was also surprised with two cakes," an insider told the outlet.

Mary previously revealed that she spent the morning "yelling and screaming and about to cry" after the Oscars shortlist was announced.

"This is a new one, the actress nominee, and this is beautiful. This is really special," she adds to The Associated Press. "So is the song because it's something that I love to do. I love to sing. And that's something I've been doing for a very long time that's special to me, and the Oscars have recognised it. So it's all special."