Demi Lovato providing free therapy sessions on tour

Pop star Demi Lovato is continuing to encourage fans to prioritise their mental health by providing free wellness treatments on her upcoming tour.

The Confident hitmaker launches her Tell Me You Love Me Tour with DJ Khaled and singer Kehlani next month (Feb18), and each stop on the trek will feature pre-show inspirational speeches, wellness events, and group therapy sessions for those interested in receiving a little professional advice from the CAST on Tour team.

The bipolar star has previously battled issues with drugs and alcohol, eating disorders, and self-harming, but managed to turn her life around in 2012 with the help of officials at the Los Angeles-based CAST Centers, a health and wellness organisation Demi has since become a co-owner of.

She previously took staff members from CAST on the road with her in 2016, when she performed on the Future Now Tour with Nick Jonas.

Sharing the news of the latest CAST on Tour events, Demi told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America: "It's basically like a therapy session before the concerts, and we have speakers from all over and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country. So it'll be an incredible, very moving and inspiring experience."

The singer's business partner, Mike Bayer, the CEO and founder of CAST Centers, added, "For Demi and I, we believe mental health should be mainstream. It should be just as cool as going to the gym, working on yourself, so we just really want to encourage people to better themselves."

Demi was inspired to keep up the CAST workshops following the huge success of her 2016 trek.

"I want to do this because one, it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour," she explained. "I've actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on Tour and realised they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way.

"It's changed lives and I want to be able to do that again. It's a part of my whole... life, (it's) about giving back, and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour."

The Tell Me You Love Me Tour kicks off in San Diego, California on 26 February (18), and features stops in cities including: Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Detroit, Michigan; Brooklyn, New York; Toronto, Canada, and Nashville, Tennessee. It will wrap in Tampa, Florida on 31 March (18).