Drake celebrates new Spotify record

Hip-hop superstar Drake has congratulated himself for setting a new U.S. single-day streaming record on Spotify.

The One Dance hitmaker surprised fans on Friday (19Jan18) by dropping a new two-song EP, titled Scary Hours, and the track God's Plan proved to be a popular pick on the music site on Monday (22Jan18), when it racked up more than 4.3 million hits.

The figures were recorded by analysts at Chart Data, earning Drake yet another Spotify title. He previously became the first artist to hit the 10 billion streams mark on the platform last March (17), while at the end of 2016, he was declared the firm's most-streamed artist for the second consecutive year.

The new Spotify landmark hit headlines on Tuesday (23Jan18), the same day Drake's pal, basketball icon LeBron James, became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 points in his professional career.

Drake took to Instagram to celebrate the two huge achievements in a post featuring a headline about his Spotify milestone, placed above an animated image of the Cleveland Cavaliers ace with "30K" written in gold in the picture's background.

"Congrats King," the rapper captioned the post, before applauding himself by adding, "Samesies (sic)".

In a video message recorded for LeBron via Uninterrupted.com, Drake also reveals the sporting feat has inspired him to hit the recording studio.

"LeBron, I'm honoured to be part of yet another historic night. 30,000 career points, it's incredible," the Canadian MC declared. "It seems like every time we look up you're setting another milestone or breaking another record.

"I always tell you you're one of the most inspirational people in my life. I'm honoured to call you a brother. Every time you do something like this, I always try to get in the studio and make the song that will go with the moment, so I'm excited to go to work tonight."