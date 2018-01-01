Elton John to address musical future amid retirement speculation

Elton John is to make a major announcement about the future of his career, amid speculation he may retire from touring.

The Rocket Man singer, 70, is set to address his fans at an event in London on Wednesday (24Jan18).

Ahead of the announcement, a report in Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper claimed Elton is planning to retire from performing live after a year in which he has been forced to cancel gigs due to ill health.

According to the newspaper, the veteran singer is considering bowing out after one last farewell tour for fans.

The rock superstar spent two nights in intensive care and 12 days in hospital in April last year (17) after picking up a "potentially deadly" bacterial infection.

Elton apparently contracted the bug while on the South American leg of his world tour fell "violently ill" upon returning to the U.K. His health scare forced him to cancel all his April and May Las Vegas residency dates.

"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them," a statement released by Elton at the time read. "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

However, the rocker has since returned to complete his residency in Sin City, which finishes in May, and released a new album in November (17) celebrating his 50-year collaboration with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Ahead of his "special announcement", which will be broadcast live via his website and on YouTube Elton appeared in 'augmented reality' form at London's King's Cross station on Tuesday (23Jan18). The attraction allowed fans to experience what it feels like to sit alongside the rock legend at the piano as he performs his 1970 hit Your Song.