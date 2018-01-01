NEWS Meghan Trainor considers eloping Newsdesk Share with :







Pop star Meghan Trainor is open to the idea of eloping with her new fiance Daryl Sabara, because it's exactly what her parents did when they were young lovers.



The All About That Bass hitmaker became engaged to the former Spy Kids actor just before Christmas (17), but they have yet to make plans for their big day.



"I have no clue, no idea (what kind of wedding we'll have)," she shared on Tuesday (23Jan18) while serving as a guest co-host on U.S. breakfast show Today. "My parents ran away to Jamaica and got married alone and it was kind of magical, so we're deciding either like, (a) huge wedding of everyone I've ever met, or run away together and tell no one."



The singer, who was joined by her fiance, her brother, and her parents at the New York TV studio, also confessed she had envisioned herself as Mrs. Sabara just weeks after they were introduced by their mutual friend, actress Chloe Grace Moretz.



"We talked about getting married like, month one - I was aggressive!" laughed the bride-to-be. "I wrote a song called Marry Me with him, month one, just on my ukulele, like, 'I'm obsessed with you!' We kinda knew (we would get married). We didn't tell anyone but we knew."



Meghan has a busy few months ahead of her - in addition to planning her wedding, she is also serving as a judge on new U.S. talent show The Four, and putting the finishing touches to her new album, the follow-up to 2016's Thank You.



She has been previewing her latest material for industry officials while in New York, and Meghan reveals her family has been cheering her on by joining her in each meeting.



"I need them there everywhere, it makes everything better," she gushed. "I had a bunch of meetings yesterday and we played my new music for big companies, and they were in there dancing with me the whole time, and everyone was so surprised, like, 'I love this!'."



Meanwhile, the star has more news to celebrate - her debut single, 2014's All About That Bass, has just been certified diamond by officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

