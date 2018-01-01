Busy Offset & Cardi B put wedding plans on ice

Migos rapper Offset and Cardi B have put a hold on their wedding plans because they don't have time to make plans.

The hip-hop super couple became engaged in October (17), when he proposed onstage at the Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The rapper, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, popped the question and placed a huge eight-carat pear-shaped diamond ring on his new fiancee's finger.

Cardi B shared a photo of herself holding up the ring in a snap on Instagram, and thanked the rapper for asking her to marry him: "I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee (sic) you so much," she wrote. "Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding (sic) me and loving me. Your such a amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you."

But the romantic moment quickly passed after Offset was caught up in a cheating scandal that the couple has since brushed off, and now he admits the wedding plans are on ice.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, the Bad and Boujee hitmaker says, "We ain't planning it right now. We chilling. We don't got time for that right now (sic)."

The couple dated for eight months before the rapper asked Cardi to be his wife, and he reveals the ring he bought her cost him "half a million".

"She is real solid, came from where I came from, did what I did," he adds. "She's herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it.

"I respect her grind as a woman. She came to the game with some gangsta s**t. I like that. I f**k with her. That's my baby."

His new interview comes days before the release of Migos' much-anticipated album Culture II, which features tracks produced by Murda Beatz, Mike Dean, and Pharrell Williams, among other big names.

Offset also reveals Kanye West joined the trio in the studio and produced a few tracks he and his bandmates are sitting on for an upcoming release.