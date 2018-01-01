Miranda Lambert accused of swiping at ex Blake Shelton with lyric change

Miranda Lambert has been accused of making a dig at ex-husband Blake Shelton with a subtle lyric change during a recent concert.

The 34-year-old singer, who lived with Blake in his home state of Oklahoma during their marriage from 2011 to 2015, was performing on the opening night of her Livin' Like the Hippies Tour at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, when she changed the words in her tune Little Red Wagon.

Miranda usually sings "I live in Oklahoma" in the tune, but altered it to instead sing "I got the hell out of Oklahoma" - leading to applause and cheering from the audience.

One Twitter user who shared a clip of the moment on social media, captioned the footage: "'I got the hell out of Oklahoma' akskkssk (crying laughing emojis) @mirandalambert did THATtttt (sic)."

However, others defended Miranda, insisting she hadn't been digging at Blake with the lyric change, with one tweeting: "It's a tongue-in-cheek lyric change because she doesn't live in Oklahoma anymore. Is she supposed to keep singing that she lives in OK when she doesn't or stop singing a fan fave song? People are reading way too much into it."

Oklahoma has become a home-from-home for Blake's current girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who took her three sons there with her last autumn.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October, Blake shared that Gwen’s whole family has been enjoying his native region.

"It's been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this - out in the country. They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them,” he smiled. “I'm talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There's times when we've had holiday gatherings, and I'm talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side.

"We have so much fun. I don't think you should be able to have that much fun. It's probably not legal in California."