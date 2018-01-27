Britney Spears to perform at Brighton Pride as Vegas show heads to the UK

Britney Spears will perform at the Brighton Pride festival in August (18), as her Las Vegas show heads to the U.K. and Ireland this summer.
Brighton Pride announced that the superstar's headline slot on Twitter on Tuesday morning (23Jan18), with the response to the news crashing the event's website just minutes later.
"We are thrilled to announce that Legendary pop icon Britney Spears will be the headline act for Pride on Sat 4th Aug. Pride will be the first place in Europe to see the global megastar performing her spectacular Las Vegas show Britney - Piece of Me" the organisation declared via Twitter.
Britney follows in the footsteps of the Pet Shop Boys, who performed at the festival last year.
In her first U.K. tour since Femme Fatale in 2011, Britney will also be performing her Piece of Me production in London, Scarborough and Glasgow, Scotland.
She also took to Twitter to express her excitement, writing: "I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer."
Britney's Las Vegas residency ended in December (17) after a huge 250 performances, which generated more than $130 million (£93 million) through the 900,000 tickets sold, according to Billboard. The gigs later this year won't be the first time the Toxic singer has given fans a taste of the Vegas show - she previously perform a one-off scaled back version of it at London's Roundhouse in 2016.
News of the Grammy winner's U.K. tour has emerged in the wake of reports that Britney is in talks for another Las Vegas residency.
Sources tells Us Weekly magazine she is close to signing a new deal to perform at the Park Theater, where Lady Gaga will kick off a run of 74 shows in December.
"They made the offer and she just couldn’t refuse," an insider told the publication. "She loves Vegas."
Britney's spectacular show was one of the most successful residency shows in Las Vegas, beaten only by Celine Dion and Elton John.
