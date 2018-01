Totally shattered to hear that Bra Hugh has passed. An absolute legend, mentor and the man who introduced my family to the music industry. Lala ngoxolo Bra #HughMasekela You will be sorely missed... — Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) January 23, 2018

Jazz legend trumpeter Hugh Masekela has died aged 78.In a statement, his family said he had "passed peacefully" in Johannesburg "after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer".“A loving father, brother, grandfather and friend, our hearts beat with a profound loss. Hugh’s global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memories of millions across six continents,” the statement continued.The musician became a leading figure in the struggle to end apartheid and was know as "the father of South African jazz".Masekela became renowned for his ground-breaking Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as Soweto Blues.The 1977 song became synonymous with the anti-apartheid movement.In a statement, South African President Jacob Zuma said Masekela's death was "an immeasurable loss to the music industry and to the country at large".Zuma continued: "His contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten."South African musician Loyiso Bala was among many to mark his death on Twitter.