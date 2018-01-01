Kid Rock donates proceeds from political merchandise

Rocker Kid Rock has donated the funds from his faux political run to officials at The College Republican National Committee.

The 47-year-old musician, real name Robert James Ritchie, was thrown into the mix last year (17) as one of the Republican contenders for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat. However, the Bawitdaba singer announced he would not be seeking political office in October (17).

And now Ritchie's publicist has revealed he donated the $122,000 (GBP88,000) worth of merchandise sales from his Kid Rock for U.S. Senate campaign.

"All of the money raised from the political merchandise was sent directly to CRNC Action," publicist Jay Jones tells The Detroit News. "The total is approximately $100,000 (GBP72,000)."

In his announcement in October, Kid Rock also revealed he never planned to run in the first place, but decided to "roll with it" when the rumours first surfaced.

"F*** no, I'm not running for Senate," he told U.S. radio host Howard Stern. "Are you f**king kidding me?...

"(Saying I was going to run was) the worst advice that I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I've ever done, and I gotten to see everyone's true colours (sic)."

Ritchie also previously spoke out against the cynicism surrounding his rumoured Senate run, insisting at the time that it wasn't a publicity stunt to sell music or merchandise.

"I've got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC (Federal Election Commission)!" he wrote on his website, adding he was not planning to give up music to become a politician.

"Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I'm planning on putting out music during mine," he stated. "It's not a hoax, it's a strategy and marketing 101! No plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics."