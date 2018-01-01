Irish leader pays final tribute to Dolores O'Riordan

Irish leader Michael D. Higgins led tributes to Dolores O'Riordan at the tragic rocker's removal service ahead of her funeral on Tuesday (23Jan18).

The President joined hundreds of mourners, including the singer's The Cranberries bandmates and her boyfriend Ole Koretsky, at Cross’s Funeral Home in Ballyneety, near the star’s Ballybricken home in Limerick, to pay his final respects on Monday evening.

He spent 15 minutes speaking with the late singer's family members after signing one of four books of condolences outside the village funeral home, and then addressed reporters and fans, stating, "I think it's very important to pay tribute to the contribution Dolores made, and I also wanted to meet her mother Eileen and her fabulous huge family of nephews and nieces who were very important to her.

"It's so profoundly sad that someone so young is taken from us, but it's equally important also to pay tribute to (her) work and music. It is also to the incredible credit of all those who have appreciated the music and the songs and the performances and the band, that they have come out in such numbers to make their tribute. It's so appropriate and it is generous, and I hope that her family will get all the support they need."

O’Riordan’s former housekeeper and nanny, Kay Duffy, was also present for the removal service and told reporters, "She couldn't have treated me better... It's very sad. I am so shocked, I can't believe it. Whenever she came home she would give me a phone call.

"She was a very generous woman. We kept in touch and I'd be there for her. She'd phone me for different things. She used to make me laugh. She was very good to me and my family."

Local police officials are warning locals and visitors to expect huge traffic delays on Tuesday, as more and more people come to pay their respects to The Cranberries singer, who died in London last week (15Jan18).

O’Riordan’s remains will be taken to St Ailbe’s Church in Ballybricken on Monday night, ahead of her funeral, which is set to take place at 11.30am local time on Tuesday.

On Sunday, thousands of fans joined family members and friends to say their farewells to the star, who lay in repose at St Joseph’s Church in Limerick City.

A full inquest into the cause of her death will take place at Westminster Coroner's Court in April (18). Police officials do not suspect foul play.