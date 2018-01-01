NEWS Eminem and Ramz set for nail-biting race for the UK number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







This week’s Official Chart Update is one of the most dramatic in recent memory, with just 60 combined chart sales between the Top 2 contenders vying for this week’s UK Number 1 single.



Last week’s Number 1, River, by Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran is still in front today, but London rapper Ramz is right behind at Number 2 with Barking. Eminem leads on downloads, but Ramz has the edge on streaming – who will grab the top spot on Friday?



Let’s not count out Sigrid, at 3 today with Strangers, following her appearance on Friday’s The Graham Norton Show. Already eclipsing both Eminem and Ramz in downloads this week, could the BBC Sound Of… 2018 winner’s surge in popularity see her leap ahead by Friday?



Expecting to climb into the Top 10 this Friday are Dua Lipa’s IDGAF, up six to Number 8 and, one place behind, Breathe by Jax Jones ft. Ina Wroldsen, rising three to 9.



Drake surprise-dropped new two-song EP Scary Hours last Friday and one of the two, God’s Plan is on course for a Top 20 position this week, at Number 16. Also cruising to the Top 20 for the first time this week are Portugal. The Man as Feel It Still lifts five places to 20.



Finally, a further three new releases look set to impact this week’s Top 40: Kylie Minogue’s eyes a 51st Top 40 hit with country/pop comeback track Dancing sitting at Number 22 midweek; These Days by Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen is new at 32; and BRITs Critics’ Choice nominee Mabel starts at Number 36 with Fine Line ft. Not3s.

