Fall Out Boy love it when people 'hate' their music

Fall Out Boy love it when their music polarises opinion and stimulates debate.

In a new interview with the Evening Standard Online, the band, who are gearing up to release their seventh studio album Mania after a delay of several months, admitted that they would rather put out something that people "hate" and will have an opinion about, than an album that won't make waves at all.

The Chicago band's new album which was released last Friday (19Jan18), was originally slated for a September 2017 release, but was put on ice after the rockers scrapped Mania at the last minute and built it again from scratch, reported Rolling Stone.

“We did delay our album by a few months and I think for a band like us, it’s really important to get it right in 2018," frontman Pete Wentz told the Evening Standard Online. “I don’t think that just putting music out make sense for Fall Out Boy because there’s so much white noise out there.

”You’re almost better off putting out something that people hate because then they talk about it. But if you just put something out that is 'whatever' it’s just immediately lost," he added.

“Like when we put out (single) Young and Menace we were like ‘this is going to polarise people’ and that doesn’t feel good, but at the same time in order to move our creative vision forward you’ve got to do that sometimes," he shrugged. “I don’t think it becomes easier to be more vulnerable in the regard that when you’ve taken chances in the past you can’t take those same ones, the ones that you take are different."

The album received a three-star review from Rolling Stone who dubbed them "masters at turning meltdowns into jock jams".

In March, the band will be playing a rare date at London’s O2 arena as part of their Mania tour, as well as a number of intimate shows in the capital to support the release of the album.