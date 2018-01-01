Pink is overjoyed hometown football team land Super Bowl slot

Pink was overcome with excitement when she realised her hometown's football team will be taking to the field at the Super Bowl where she will be performing the National Anthem.

The Doylestown, Philadelphia native took to Twitter on Sunday (21Jan18) to express her joy after finding out the Philadelphia Eagles will be competing in the 4 February (18) sporting event.

"Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!!" Pink tweeted, before typing some unintelligible letters, "Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo."

The What About Us singer added: "I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now."

The Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on last year's victors the New England Patriots in the game, after Tom Brady's team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

After the game at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tom said in a press conference: "It’s pretty amazing. Just to be on a team that wins these kinds of games, it’s just a great accomplishment. I’m just so proud of everyone on our team, we made so many great plays. Defence played so great when they needed to. Just an amazing game."

Tom's supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen also celebrated the team's success in a series of videos on her Instagram Story, in which she and Tom's mother Galynn Brady were seen jumping and screaming with delight.

Pink follows in the footsteps of stars including Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga by performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, while Justin Timberlake will be performing the Halftime Show.