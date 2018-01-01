Diddy still peeved that 'Nipplegate' overshadowed his Super Bowl performance

Diddy is still peeved that Janet Jackson's infamous 'Nipplegate' wardrobe malfunction completely overshadowed his performance at the Super Bowl.

The 48-year-old rapper took to the stage alongside Nelly at the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show in 2004, with a performance he says took six months to prepare. However, the evening also saw the now world-famous moment when Justin Timberlake performed with Janet and accidentally pulled her top to reveal her nipple pasty beneath.

That scandal made headlines worldwide, becoming a topic of conversation for months to come, and Diddy still holds something of a grudge that his own Super Bowl performance went completely under the radar.

"First of all, I want to say that I’m still upset about that Super Bowl because I put, like, six months of my life into the preparation. And then nobody even knew I performed," he said during an appearance on U.S. TV show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night (21Jan18). "Y’all don’t even know I performed at the Super Bowl!"

Justin will be returning to the Super Bowl stage for the 4 February Halftime Show, with some rumours suggesting Janet could also be making an appearance during his set.

Asked what he thought about those reports, Diddy replied: "I think that would be great. It’s time to move on and I think she’s at a great place and the world just needs to get over it."

Whether or not Janet makes an appearance, Justin recently revealed he had to promise NFL (National Football League) bosses that there wouldn't be a repeat of Nipplegate before he signed on for the Halftime Show.

"Naturally, that's something we talked about," the pop superstar told Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview. "To be honest, it wasn't too much of a conversation. It's just one of those things where you go like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say? We're not going to do that again.'"