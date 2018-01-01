Katy Perry shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Katy Perry has shot down speculation that she's gone under the knife.

The Swish Swish hitmaker has had a number of style changes over the years, often experimenting with bold hair colours and short pixie-style haircuts.

However, Katy swears she has never been tempted to undergo plastic surgery.

"I haven't had any," the 33-year-old told Refinery29. "I've done lasers and got (filler) injections under my eyes for the hollowing - which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles - but all of my assets are real."

Despite not going surgical treatments herself, Katy encouraged other women to get work done, especially if they were sure it would make them happy.

"Of course, always be your authentic self - but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!'" she explained.

"Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl."

The Firework singer has always been upfront about her personal life but revealed recently that she finds it hard to decide what to share with her fans and what to keep to herself.

"Well, it's like walking a tightrope," she said during a Television Critics Association panel discussion for American Idol earlier this month (Jan18). "You don't have to answer any question. You're not under oath. You don't have to leave bread crumbs all over social media if you don't want to.

"But some people do that and need that and it's a tool. Listen, all the fame stuff is just a bi-product of what I do, it's not what I sought out to do. I just wanted to tell stories and sing and connect with people."