Cheryl 'angry by Liam Payne and Rita Ora gossip'







Cheryl is reportedly angry by the insinuations people are making about Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s friendship.

Cheryl and her One Direction beau welcomed their first child together last March (17), and both have doted on son Bear ever since.



While Cheryl, 34, has taken some time out of the spotlight, 24-year-old Liam’s been working hard on his solo career, and has travelled the world with his new music. One of his solo projects has been recording track For You with Rita for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, and some have gossiped about their working relationship.



“Liam and Rita have been spending a lot of time working together recently, and they've even got plans to perform their song together in the U.S.,” a source said to British magazine Closer. “They’ve been casual friends over the years and they're really looking forward to sharing the stage. They’ve been bouncing ideas on how they should perform the song together.



“Cheryl's really happy for him as his career us going from strength to strength, but she can’t help but feel angry at some of the insinuations being made by others.”



However, the insider added Liam is aware that his other half is upset, and is doing everything to reassure her.

“He’s even said Cheryl should join him and Rita for a night out, but it’s hard as she’s so busy focusing on her comeback and looking after Bear,” the source added.



Cheryl has been slowly easing herself back into work too, and recently unveiled a new L’Oreal hair campaign. It’s also rumoured she’ll be rejoining Simon Cowell as a judge on The X Factor, after two previous stints on the U.K. TV talent show.

