Justin Timberlake slams Las Vegas residencies as 'retirement plans'

Justin Timberlake has slammed Las Vegas residencies as "retirement plans".

The 36-year-old singer, who is set to release his long-awaited fifth studio album Man of the Woods in February (18), made the scathing comments while on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio show earlier this week (begins15Jan18).

Asked if he'd ever commit to a residency in the gambling capital of the world, Justin revealed he wasn't so keen on the idea.

"I mean I wouldn't rule it out if it was something that was different," he explained. "I definitely don't... you know... (laughs)... it feels like..."

"A retirement option?" Zane suggested.

"You're planning your retirement. You know what I mean?" Justin continued. "So, for some reason, that feels like scary to me.

"The person who did Vegas better than anybody was Prince."

Las Vegas residences have signed up some huge names from the world of music, including Cher, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Rod Stewart.

Justin's ex-girlfriend Britney Spears finished her massive four-year long residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on New Year's Eve (31Dec17), banking herself an estimated $30-$35 million (£21-25 million) a year.

Lady Gaga is the most recent singer to sign up to perform in Las Vegas, announcing in December last year (17) that she'll start a 74-date residency at the Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino's Park Theater at the end of this year (18).

Ricky Martin is also set to return to the Monte Carlo venue to continue his All In residency show in March (18) after he finishes promoting his role as the lover of Gianni Versace in the new TV drama, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.