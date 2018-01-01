Chris Martin 'to be best man at Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding'

Chris Martin is reportedly in line to take on best man duties at his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding to Brad Falchuk.

The Coldplay rocker has remained on good terms with Gwyneth since the couple announced their separation in 2014, and they have regularly holidayed together with their children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

As a result, the Iron Man star and her fiance are apparently considering giving Chris an official role at their nuptials in accordance with her kids' wishes.

"Apple is really into the whole thing and wants to be chief wedding planner," a source close to the star told Heat magazine. "She thinks it's cool she gets to see her mum get married - she's demanding a white dress, bridesmaids, and a bouquet throwing extravaganza.

"She'd also like Chris to be best man, and Gwyn seems happy with all her suggestions. It might seem a bit odd, but Brad is open to it. He sees Gwyn as the arbiter of all that's progressive. Plus, he knows it'll make her kids happy."

The actress and Brad, a TV writer and producer who co-created Glee, announced their engagement earlier this month (Jan18), confirming rumours that first surfaced in November (17).

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the couple shared in a joint statement announcing their plans to wed.

They have been dating since late 2014, shortly after Gwyneth famously announced she and Chris were "consciously uncoupling".

Since he and his ex finalised their divorce in 2016, the Clocks singer has been spotted out on multiple dates with Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson.