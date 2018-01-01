Demi Lovato not sweating a little weight gain

Demi Lovato isn't about to let a little weight gain ruin her life, like it would have done at the height of her battle with insecurities and body image.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday (19Jan18) to reveal she had gained a couple of pounds, and was feeling "gross" at a photo shoot.

"I'm choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this," the Cool for the Summer singer wrote. "If you’re struggling as well, don’t forget... if I can do it, you can too!

"No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation), and I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple lbs since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans. No more food shaming myself!!"

Demi went through rehab when her substance abuse and body image issues led to a meltdown on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

She has since become an advocate for those struggling with insecurities and also works tirelessly for charitable causes.

On Wednesday (17Jan18), she hand-delivered backpacks filled with essential supplies to residents at a Los Angeles women's shelter. In a video posted to Instagram by her manager Lauren Einbinder, the 25-year-old can be seen greeting and making conversation with the women.

And in September (17), the star volunteered at the Houston Food Bank, where she helped package food for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in and around Texas.

She also celebrated five years of sobriety last spring by dropping off generous financial donations to a few of her favourite Los Angeles charities.