Marilyn Manson teases Johnny Depp as bandmate

Marilyn Manson has excited fans by suggesting pal Johnny Depp may be joining his band.

The two friends often hang out and watch movies together at Manson's pad in Los Angeles, and Depp has appeared onstage with the shock rocker - but only as a guest.

Now, according to a cryptic tweet sent out by the Rock is Dead star this week (ends19Jan18), Depp could be part of his touring line-up.

"Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sounds great?" Manson wrote.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star could become a band replacement for Twiggy Ramirez, who was sacked last year (17) following a rape allegation made against him by an ex-girlfriend.

In a new interview with British music magazine Kerrang!, Manson said that Twiggy, who first joined Marilyn's band in 1993, and his "musical relationship" had deteriorated before the dismissal.

"I did not divorce Twiggy as a friend or brother, because I still care about him greatly," he said. "But I can't say that my musical relationship with Twiggy has been good for several years... I didn't want to let negative energy back in my life."

Following the rape allegation made against him, Twiggy, real name Jeordie White, issued a statement, which read: "I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind. If I have caused anyone pain I apologize and truly regret it."

Marilyn also told Kerrang! that Twiggy wasn’t the only old associate he had cut out over the course of 2017: "There were other people in my life that I thought were my friends that I had to cut out this year, a lot of betrayals that surprised me, and I had to clean house and adopt a new attitude," he explained. "People mistook my kindness and generosity for weakness."

Ironically, Depp started out as a rock wannabe before his acting career took off. He recently formed supergroup the Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum.

The group is planning to hit the road this summer (18).