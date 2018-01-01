NEWS Dolores O’Riordan sudden death inquest adjourned until April Newsdesk Share with :







The coroner announced today that the inquest in to the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries has been adjourned until 3rd April as they await the results of further tests.



Funeral arrangements for the star are currently underway to bring the singer back home to Ireland. Final details have been released (See below).



Whilst the primary purpose of Dolores’s trip to London last Sunday evening was for a studio mixing session on Monday and Tuesday with Martin “Youth” Glover on a recently recorded D.A.R.K. album, it has emerged that while in London she was also due to meet with The Cranberries record label, BMG to discuss plans for the release of a new Cranberries studio album that she had been working on with the band in recent months. A spokesperson for the band’s management confirmed this but said they did not wish to discuss matters further at this sensitive time.



Funeral arrangements : Dolores O’Riordan



Sunday 21st :: 12.30-4.00pm. Public Reposal at St Josephs’ Church, O Connell Avenue Limerick, Ireland

Monday 22nd : 4.00pm – 8.00pm. Family and close friends at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety. Limerick with removal to St. Ailbes’ Church, Ballybricken, Limerick.

Tuesday 23rd : 11.30am Funeral Requiem Mass St Ailbes’ Church. Followed by private family burial.



