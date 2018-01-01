Lorde was drunk at a party when she learned she'd landed historic Grammy nod

Lorde was "blitzed" at a party in Australia when she heard she'd snagged an album of the year Grammy nomination.

The Royals singer admits she had convinced herself she wouldn't score a nod for music's big night and tried to forget all about the nominations ceremony back in November (17).

"I was at a massive party," she tells Billboard. "I was drinking, and I was kind of blitzed. It was the middle of the night, and I was aware that the nominations were coming out, and I'd done that thing where I'd convinced myself that (I wouldn’t be nominated).

"I was getting over it in my mind, like, 'You still made a great record'. And then a friend found me and told me, and we were the only people in this room who knew. It was such a special moment."

And now she's stoked to be the only woman up for this year's best album at the end of the month (Jan18): "I feel very proud of that," she tells the publication. "I'm wearing that mantle for sure. But I’m also stoked that I’m in there with four incredible artists of colour.

"It’s a big moment for the Grammys. It’s exciting when these institutions move in the right way. To me, that is a huge victory."

Lorde's Melodrama is up against albums by JAY- Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars, but she's most excited about competing with rapper Childish Gambino.

"I think everyone was pleasantly surprised by that (nomination)," she explains. "We share a musical director, and it’s nice when friends of friends are recognised."

But the singer fears Grammy night won't live up to her experience at the 2014 ceremony, where she first met Beyonce.

"It was just one of those nights that kept on giving," she beams. "JAY-Z shook my hand, and Beyonce acknowledged that I existed, which was the best thing. Being addressed by Beyonce, it gives you this elixir of confidence and beauty and strength."