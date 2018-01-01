JAY-Z set for special honour at GLAAD Media Awards

- NEWS
JAY-Z will be handed a special honour at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards for highlighting his mother's sexuality battle in his song Smile.
The rapper has been named the recipient of the gay rights organisation's Special Recognition for Song and Music Video for documenting Gloria Carter's coming out story.
Meanwhile, TV hits Will & Grace and This Is Us and movies Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, and real-life tennis drama Battle of the Sexes are among the nominees for top prizes, along with Halsey and Kesha.
The nominations were announced on Friday (19Jan18) at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah by actress Trace Lysette and actor Wilson Cruz.
The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on 12 April and in New York on 5 May.
The main list of nominees is:
OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE
Battle of the Sexes
Call Me by Your Name
Lady Bird
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
The Shape of Water
OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE
BPM
A Fantastic Woman
God's Own Country
Thelma
The Wound
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
The Bold Type
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Modern Family
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Superstore
Survivor's Remorse
Transparent
Will & Grace
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Billions
Doubt
The Handmaid's Tale
Nashville
Sense8
Shadowhunters
Star
Star Trek: Discovery
This Is Us
Wynonna Earp
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"Chapter 8" Legion
"Grace" Pure Genius
"Lady Cha Cha" Easy
"The Missionaries" Room 104
"Thanksgiving" Master of None
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
American Horror Story: Cult
Feud: Bette and Joan
Godless
Queers
When We Rise
OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING
Andi Mack
"Chosen Family" Danger & Eggs
"The Emergency Plan" Doc McStuffins
The Loud House
Steven Universe
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
Chavela
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Kiki
"Real Boy" Independent Lens
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Gaycation with Ellen Page
I Am Jazz
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor: Game Changers
The Voice
OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST
Miley Cyrus
Halsey
Honey Dijon
Kehlani
Kelela
Kesha
Perfume Genius
Sam Smith
St. Vincent
Wrabel
OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK
America, written by Gabby Rivera (Marvel Comics)
The Backstagers, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)
Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV (DC Comics)
Black Panther: World of Wakanda, written by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne (Marvel Comics)
Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, written by Sarah Vaughn (DC Comics)
Goldie Vance, written by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball (BOOM! Studios)
Iceman, written by Sina Grace (Marvel Comics)
Lumberjanes, written by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters (BOOM! Studios)
Quantum Teens are Go, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Comics)
The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)
OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA
The Bold and The Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young & the Restless
OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE
The Advocate
Billboard
People
Teen Vogue
Time
OUTSTANDING BLOG
Autostraddle
Gays With Kids
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
Transgriot
OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED TELEVISION SERIES - SPANISH-LANGUAGE NOMINEES
Las chicas del cable
La doble vida de Estela Carrillo
Ingobernable