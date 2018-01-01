JAY-Z set for special honour at GLAAD Media Awards

JAY-Z will be handed a special honour at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards for highlighting his mother's sexuality battle in his song Smile.

The rapper has been named the recipient of the gay rights organisation's Special Recognition for Song and Music Video for documenting Gloria Carter's coming out story.

Meanwhile, TV hits Will & Grace and This Is Us and movies Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, and real-life tennis drama Battle of the Sexes are among the nominees for top prizes, along with Halsey and Kesha.

The nominations were announced on Friday (19Jan18) at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah by actress Trace Lysette and actor Wilson Cruz.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on 12 April and in New York on 5 May.

The main list of nominees is:

OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE

Battle of the Sexes

Call Me by Your Name

Lady Bird

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

The Shape of Water

OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE

BPM

A Fantastic Woman

God's Own Country

Thelma

The Wound

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Bold Type

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

One Mississippi

Superstore

Survivor's Remorse

Transparent

Will & Grace

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Billions

Doubt

The Handmaid's Tale

Nashville

Sense8

Shadowhunters

Star

Star Trek: Discovery

This Is Us

Wynonna Earp

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

"Chapter 8" Legion

"Grace" Pure Genius

"Lady Cha Cha" Easy

"The Missionaries" Room 104

"Thanksgiving" Master of None

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Cult

Feud: Bette and Joan

Godless

Queers

When We Rise

OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING

Andi Mack

"Chosen Family" Danger & Eggs

"The Emergency Plan" Doc McStuffins

The Loud House

Steven Universe

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Chavela

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Kiki

"Real Boy" Independent Lens

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Gaycation with Ellen Page

I Am Jazz

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor: Game Changers

The Voice

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Miley Cyrus

Halsey

Honey Dijon

Kehlani

Kelela

Kesha

Perfume Genius

Sam Smith

St. Vincent

Wrabel

OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK

America, written by Gabby Rivera (Marvel Comics)

The Backstagers, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV (DC Comics)

Black Panther: World of Wakanda, written by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne (Marvel Comics)

Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, written by Sarah Vaughn (DC Comics)

Goldie Vance, written by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball (BOOM! Studios)

Iceman, written by Sina Grace (Marvel Comics)

Lumberjanes, written by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters (BOOM! Studios)

Quantum Teens are Go, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Comics)

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and The Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young & the Restless

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Teen Vogue

Time

OUTSTANDING BLOG

Autostraddle

Gays With Kids

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Transgriot

OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED TELEVISION SERIES - SPANISH-LANGUAGE NOMINEES

Las chicas del cable

La doble vida de Estela Carrillo

Ingobernable