The Greatest Showman denies Camila Cabello Number 1

The Greatest Showman soundtrack has put on its most dazzling chart performance yet to claim a second week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The Motion Picture Cast Recording from the Golden Globe winning musical movie notched up 40,000 combined chart sales to secure the top spot once again, its strongest week to date. The soundtrack is also Number 1 on the albums charts in Australia and America.



A strong performance from Camila Cabello sees her self-titled debut album landing at Number 2 this week, the week’s highest new entry. It’s a new career high for Camila, who previously charted at Number 6 with 7/27 when she was a member of Fifth Harmony.



Ed Sheeran’s ÷ drops two places to Number 3, Eminem’s Revival gains ground at Number 4, and Sam Smith falls one position to Number 5 with The Thrill Of It All.



Dua Lipa is back in the Official Albums Chart Top 10 for the first time since September with her debut self-titled album, up 10 to Number 10.



Black Veil Brides scoop their third Top 40 album with Vale (23), one position ahead of J Hus’ Common Sense, up eleven to Number 24 following his performance on ITV’s The BRITs Are Coming.



Leo Sayer’s The Gold Collection is a new entry at Number 27, ahead of The Skids, whose first studio album in 37 years Burning Cities charts at Number 28. Songs of Praise, the debut album from rock group Shame opens at Number 32 on the Official Albums Chart, but was the most purchased album in indie records shops this week, and is Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Finally, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s Wrong Creatures and Joe Satriani’s What Happens Next earn both acts a sixth Top 40 entry at Number 35 and 40 respectively.

