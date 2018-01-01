NEWS Eminem claims his ninth Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Eminem, whose latest single River takes the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Singles Chat.



The track, which features Ed Sheeran, earns the rapper his ninth UK Number 1 – extending his record for the most chart-topping singles for a rapper. Eminem’s previous Number 1s are: The Real Slim Shady (2000), Stan (2000), Without Me (2002), Lose Yourself (2002), Just Lose It (2004), Like Toy Soldiers (2005), Smack That (2006, with Akon), and The Monster (2013, with Rihanna).



River is taken from Eminem’s ninth studio album Revival, which debuted at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart last month.



Eminem ends Ed Sheeran’s six-week reign at the top with Perfect, which slips to Number 3. As Ed guest features on River, he effectively replaces himself at the top. The last artist to manage such a feat was Justin Bieber, when DJ Khaled’s I’m The One (which he featured on) was knocked off the top by Despacito, his collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.



Meanwhile, South London rapper Ramz jumps two places to Number 2 with his breakthrough hit Barking, Clean Bandit’s I Miss You ft. Julia Michaels reaches a new peak at 4, and Bruno Mars’ Finesse remix ft. Cardi B lifts two spots to Number 5.



Two more singles make their Top 10 debut this week: Camila Cabello’s Never Be The Same vaults 22 places to Number 7, and Jason Derulo's Tip Toe ft. French Montana (8) breaks the Top 10 for the first time since entering the chart ten weeks ago, earning the star his 13th UK Top 10 hit.



Dua Lipa’s latest single IDGAF edges closer to the Top 10, zooming 24 places to Number 14, Raye’s Decline jumps seven places to a new peak at 15, and Portugal The Man’s Feel It Still shifts seven spots to 25.



This year’s BBC Sound Of 2018 winner, Sigrid, scores her first Top 40 single today; Strangers vaults 68 spots to 26.



Three brand new tracks debut inside this week’s Top 40: BRITs Critics’ Choice winner Jorja Smith is at 34 with her Stormzy collaboration Let Me Down, Troye Sivan lands his first Top 40 as a headliner with My My My! At 38, and Camila Cabello’s She Loves Control, taken from her new self-titled album, bows at 40.

