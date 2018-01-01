NEWS The Cranberries sales and streams leap 1000% since Dolores O’Riordan death Newsdesk Share with :







Following the announcement of the untimely death of The Cranberries’ singer Dolores O’Riordan on Monday (Jan 15), fans have been returning to the band’s music in memory of the Irish singer-songwriter.



Sales and streams of the The Cranberries’ albums catalogue surge 986% week on week, according to Official Charts Company data, greatest hits collection Stars – The Best Of 1992-2002 reaches a new high at Number 16. The collection originally topped out at Number 20 when it was released back in 2002.



Meanwhile combined sales and streams of the band’s singles rise 1134% since the previous week, with three tracks re-entering today’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. Zombie, released in 1994, lands at Number 45, their breakthrough hit Linger is at 47, and Dreams is at 66.



Over on the Official Irish Singles Chart, the impact is even more pronounced, with Linger (11), Zombie (16) and Dreams (24) all re-entering the Top 40, while Ode To My Family (46) and When You’re Gone (64) land in the Top 100.

