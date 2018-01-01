Justin Timberlake wants 'as many kids' as possible

Justin Timberlake isn't done making babies with wife Jessica Biel just yet.

The 36-year-old singer is father to two-year-old son Silas with his actress spouse. But when it comes to further extending their family, Justin has some rather large aspirations.

"I want to have as many kids as we can, if I'm being honest," the singer confessed during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio on Thursday (18Jan18).

Following Silas' arrival, both Justin and Jessica took some time away from the spotlight to concentrate on parenthood. However, with a new album, Man of the Woods, set for release days before he plays the Super Bowl Halftime Show next month, Justin's career is well and truly back up and running.

Despite that, fatherhood will always be the most important part of Justin's life, with the former *NSYNC star adding to DJ Zane that he found becoming a parent made him take an retrospective look at his own upbringing.

"When you have kids, all of a sudden you're faced with your own childhood, good and bad. And, 'Am I going to completely mess this kid up?'" he mused. "I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again and, hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

Jessica is also enjoying success off the back of her recent TV series The Sinner, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. But when it comes to spending time together, or having date nights, she and Justin don't often get to go out together.

"My wife and I, when we have a night off and we get into bed and we sit down and watch a movie or something, we're like, 'What did we do before this? Did we go out to dinner? Were we at a bar? What did we do before this?'" Justin laughed.