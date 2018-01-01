Justin Bieber's mum praises her 'amazing' son

Justin Bieber's mum has heaped praise on her "amazing" son just days after his girlfriend Selena Gomez's mother made it clear she was not thrilled the couple was back together.

Earlier this week (ends19Jan18), Mandy Teefey admitted she was "not happy" with the fact her daughter appears to be getting back together with the Baby hitmaker.

Selena and Justin have not responded to Teefey's comments, but his mum, Pattie Mallette, has now taken to social media to express how proud she is of her son.

"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," she writes on Instagram alongside a picture of them on vacation. "None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear."

"I admire your character and integrity," she continues. "You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back... Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?"

Bieber has had a strained relationship with his mum in recent years and became estranged from her at the height of his legal troubles four years ago because he knew she was "disappointed" in him.

The singer previously confessed his period of bad behaviour drove a wedge between himself and Mallette, and their once-close bond became "pretty nonexisting".

"I was distant because I was ashamed," he told Billboard magazine. "I never wanted my mum to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust."

He paid tribute to Pattie on Mother's Day in 2015, thanking her for helping to bring his "stupid phase" to an end.

"This little 4'9" woman may not look like a mom but she is, and she's the best at it!", he wrote beside a photo of Pattie. "This woman taught me everything I know, how to love, how to be compassionate, how to be strong when the only thing u (sic) wanna be is weak, how to stand when all you want to do is fall.

"If it wasn't for this woman lets (sic) just say I would have had a way LONGER stupid phase. I love u and thank u for not giving up on me!"

Pattie, who raised her son as a single mum, famously served as Justin's manager in the very early days of his career, until the then-12 year old's talents were spotted on YouTube.com by music executive Scooter Braun.

Meanwhile, Gomez and Bieber reunited last year (17) after she split from The Weeknd. In November (17), she opened up about reconnecting with Justin, revealing he has had an "impact" on her life.