Migos rapper Offset issues lengthy apology for homophobic lyrics

Migos rapper Offset has apologised for using the word "queer" in a recent song, insisting he didn't mean for the lyric to be interpreted as a gay slur.

The hip-hop star initially caused a stir last month (Dec17) when Boss Life, a track he recorded with Atlanta, Georgia rapper YFN Lucci, was shared online, with some people criticising Offset for seemingly spitting a homophobic line.

On the song, he rhymes, "Pinky ring crystal clear/40k spent on a private Lear/60k solitaire/I cannot vibe with queers."

The controversy resurfaced earlier this week (begs15Jan18) after the release of the accompanying music video, and on Thursday (18Jan18), Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, took to Instagram to address the backlash.

Alongside a definition of the word "queer", which is described to mean "strange, odd", the 26-year-old explained he has nothing but love for people from all walks of life.

"I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people (sic)," he began. "My passion for fashion has lead (sic) me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I'm not in a place where I'm hating like that."

Offset went on to reveal he was simply looking for another word to fit in with the rhyme, and was inspired by reading an Internet example for using "queer" in a sentence, which stated, "she had a queer feeling that they were being watched".

He continued, "When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition... and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation. To me that 'queer' I don't mean someone who's gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd (sic)."

And while he didn't mean to offend anyone, Cardi B's fiance ended his post by adding, "I M S O R R Y... I A P O L O G I Z E... (sic)".

It's not the first time the members of Migos have been accused of homophobia. Last year (17), they appeared to slam fellow rapper iLoveMakonnen's decision to come out as gay after expressing their surprise at fans continuing to support him, despite going public with his sexuality.

"Damn, Makonnen! They supported him?," Quavo remarked to Rolling Stone magazine, before Offset quipped, "That's because the world is f**ked up."

The Bad and Boujee hitmakers subsequently backtracked over their comments, issuing a statement which read: "We love all people, gay or straight and we apologize if we offended anyone."