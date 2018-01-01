NEWS Taylor Swift's alleged stalker threatened her family in emails Newsdesk Share with :







An obsessed Taylor Swift fan has been charged with stalking and violating his lifetime restraining order for allegedly threatening her family in emails.



Frank Andrew Hoover was arrested in Austin, Texas in October 2016 for allegedly tailing the singer as she headed to her private jet following a concert. He was accused of sending her father Scott unsettling emails and breaking the terms of a lifetime restraining order, which banned him from coming within 500 feet (152 metres) of Swift.



According to TMZ.com, Hoover has been charged with stalking and repeatedly violating a restraining order after prosecutors uncovered a series of threatening emails, which he sent to Scott Swift between May 2015 and October 2016.



In his indictment, Hoover is accused of sending an email which read, "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can’t stand that virus s**t your daughter spread."



In another, he named Taylor, Scott, her brother Austin and mother Andrea and called them an "evil family of devils" and signed off, "Sincerely, the end real son of god (sic)."



In others, he allegedly wrote, "God is going to burn them into the desert for me," "Go to hell, Swift," and, "Enjoy the brain aneurysms and death".



According to an article in the Austin American-Statesman in October 2016, Hoover openly vowed to ignore the restraining order in a message to Scott.



"I've placed my life in your hands as you could easily file suit for my violation of the lifetime protective order," he allegedly wrote. "Despite the lifetime ban... I must continue forward as I have no other path in life."



Hoover isn't Taylor's only stalker; Mohammed Jaffar was arrested in March (17) on stalking and burglary charges for allegedly loitering outside her New York home multiple times and making nuisance calls to her management company. He pleaded not guilty but was committed to a psychiatric facility after being deemed unfit for trial.

