NEWS Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't decided name for new daughter Newsdesk







Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to find the perfect name for their newborn daughter, according to reports.



The reality star and her rapper spouse became parents of three when their surrogate gave birth to a baby girl on Monday (15Jan18). And while fans are on tenterhooks waiting for the announcement of the tot's name, following the pair's other children's unusual names, North and Saint, sources close to the couple insist they are "still trying to decide" on a moniker for the new arrival.



They are said to have left the hospital without settling on a name for their daughter, meaning they will have to file paperwork to make the name official at a later date, when they have eventually come to a decision.



The claim that they are struggling to come up with the perfect name comes after Kim caused a frenzy with a picture posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday. The 37-year-old shared a close-up snap of Louis Vuitton’s famous monogram print with no caption, leading to fans speculating the newborn will have a name somehow derived from the designer's title.



Top guesses included "LV West", "Elle V West" and "Louis West", although others pointed out that Kim previously stated she likes names with just one syllable, telling TV host Ellen DeGeneres, "Short, easy to spell, one syllable, that’s kind of my vibe" - suggesting Elle V might be the eventual choice.



Others suggested the picture was entirely unrelated to the couple's new baby, and Kim was simply referring to Wednesday's news that Kim Jones, Louis Vuitton's artistic director of menswear, was stepping down from his position after seven years. According to Vogue, the designer's last presentation for Louis Vuitton will be his Fall 2018 runway show on Thursday.

