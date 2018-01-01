Justin Timberlake looking at Super Bowl performance as if it's his 'first time'

Justin Timberlake is approaching his third Super Bowl appearance as if it's his first performance at the event.

The SexyBack singer has performed at the event on two previous occasions, in 2001 with *NSYNC, the boy band that launched him to international fame, and secondly with his infamous performance with Janet Jackson in 2004, which birthed the phrase wardrobe malfunction after he exposed her breast on national television.

However, the 36-year-old singer, who is set to release his fifth studio album Man In The Woods the week before the National Football League event, said he is approaching his third Super Bowl appearance, his first as a solo star, as if it were his debut.

"I really am looking at it as my first time," Justin says a two-minute behind-the-scenes video created by Super Bowl sponsors Pepsi. "I am getting an opportunity to have the stage to myself. I believe it’s also the place where there's nothing wrong with giving people what they want."

Justin has plenty of hits to choose from, having released award-winning albums Justified, FutureSex/LoveSounds, The 20/20 Experience and The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2.

For his first appearance at the event as a solo artist, Justin - who has undergone a hipster makeover complete with beard and lumberjack shirt ahead of the release of his new album - is keen to start afresh and put his own stamp on the performance.

"The biggest challenge is what is my fingerprint on that show come Feb 4th," he shared in the clip. "It's gonna go by quick, a bit of unknown you're always sort of enthralled by. For 12 or 13 minutes, we’ll have a really good time," he smiled.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe, the Can't Stop the Feeling! hitmaker admitted he had to promise NFL bosses that there would be no repeat of a 'Nipplegate' type stunt.

"Naturally, that's something we talked about," the pop superstar told Lowe in a new Apple Music interview, set to air on Thursday (18Jan18). "To be honest, it wasn't too much of a conversation. It's just one of those things where you go like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say? We're not going to do that again.'"