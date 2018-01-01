Cardi B thrilled by Jim Carrey's Finesse video approval

Rapper Cardi B is overjoyed after Jim Carrey gave his personal seal of approval to the In Living Color-inspired video for her Finesse (Remix) collaboration with Bruno Mars.

The colourful, dance-filled promo, released earlier this month (Jan18), was dedicated to the classic 1990s sketch comedy show, which was created by brothers Keenen and Damon Wayans and is known for providing funnymen like Carrey and Jamie Foxx with their career breaks.

Last Friday (12Jan18), The Truman Show star reached out to Bruno and Cardi via Twitter to applaud their work, writing, "@iamcardib and @BrunoMars Great song, beautiful memories. Really gave me a kick. Spank you kindly (sic)!"

Cardi only noticed the shout out this week (begs15Jan18), and she shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram as she expressed her excitement over the high praise.

"Ommmmgggg (oh my god).I love Jim Carey," she wrote. "This makes soo (sic) happy".

Her post emerged just before Cardi made more U.S. chart history, becoming the first female artist to have three songs hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 simultaneously for three consecutive weeks. Finesse (Remix), No Limit with G-Eazy, and MotorSport with Migos and Nicki Minaj are all currently riding high on the countdown, while her Bodak Yellow smash returned to the top 10 at the start of 2018, helping Cardi to secure the new Billboard record.

She previously hit headlines after Bodak Yellow snagged the top spot in September (17), making her the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill to earn a solo number one with her debut single.