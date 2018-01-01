Perrie Edwards sparks rumours she's moving in with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has sparked speculation she's set to move in with her soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after selling her home in Surrey, England.

The Little Mix star bought the three-bedroom bungalow for $966,000 (£700,000) in 2015, the same year her engagement to Zayn Malik was called off, and she offloaded the property for $1.1 million (£800,000) in December (17), according to The Sun.

The sale has sparked speculation that she could be moving in with Alex, who she began dating in November 2016, following his relocation to Liverpool in the summer (17) after signing a five-year deal with the team.

"Perrie and Alex are so close, and things are going so well that no-one would be surprised if they started living together at least some of the time. She's always saying how she wants to wake up with him every day," a source told the publication.

The 24-year-old singer previously told the Daily Mirror newspaper in September that she wasn't planning to leave her home and move to Liverpool, insisting their relationship will survive the long distance.

"I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different - but that's not a problem," she said. "We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud."

A source said at the time that Perrie wanted Alex to transfer from the Arsenal club to Chelsea, as they are both based in London, and added, "Of course she supports his decision but it's not been easy."

The couple spent Christmas Day (25Dec17) together and Perrie shared a picture of her gazing up at him in front of a Christmas tree on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! I hope Santa was generous! I got exactly what I wanted... and I'm staring at it (heart emoji) Wishing everyone health, happiness AND LOVE! Feeling forever grateful!... @alexoxchamberlain you da BESTEST (sic)!"