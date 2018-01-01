Jack Antonoff denies he's dating Lorde after Lena Dunham split

Jack Antonoff has denied rumours he is dating his collaborator Lorde following his split from Lena Dunham.

Representatives for the Bleachers rocker and the Girls creator confirmed to People earlier this month (Jan18) that they had parted ways after a five-year relationship, and shortly afterwards a source told Us Weekly Jack had already moved on "as in he is seeing someone else."

This led many to speculate that he was now dating Lorde, after they became close friends while writing and producing her 2017 album Melodrama together, but Jack shut down the rumours in a tweet on Tuesday night (16Jan18).

"Normally i would never address rumours but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he wrote. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol (laugh out loud)."

Lorde also retweeted the message.

It is the first time Jack, 33, has referenced his split from Lena, who he started dating in 2012 after meeting on a blind date, on social media. She took to Instagram shortly after the break-up announcement to address the news, and showed off one of her rings, which she will continue to wear despite the "amicable" split.

"I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I'll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing," she explained. "It doesn't have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends. Things can be, 'You know what, you're a drop of water, and then you reenter the ocean.'"

Lena went on to express her gratitude to followers, who had sent her sweet messages after her split was made public.

"I really love you all," she continued. "I'm really thankful for the support. I'm really thankful for the love."