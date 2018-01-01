Ricky Martin: 'Wedding planning is crazy'

Ricky Martin is nervous about planning his big wedding party.

The singer revealed last week (ends12Jan18) that he and longtime partner Jwan Yosef had tied the knot and were keen to have a "heavy" wedding celebration in a few months.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer told E! News, "We exchanged vows, and we've swear (sic) everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups (prenuptial agreements) and everything."

Ricky is adamant about bringing the couple's family and friends together for an "important celebration" of his marriage and "modern family," but he is nervous because he wants everything to be perfect.

"I want a three-day party," he told Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (16Jan18). "This year that is happening for sure.

"That's when I get nervous, the wedding planning is crazy," he added. "I would like to have an important celebration, it would be important to bring our friends and family together. And it's a modern family being together, crazy. Let's make it loud for everybody to hear and see that this is beautiful, and love is love and love is normal and its beautiful. That's what I want."

The 46-year-old singer started dating Yosef, 33, in 2016, after falling in love with the artist's work.

Martin proposed last year (17), and revealed it was one of the most nerve-wracking things ever, telling E! News, "I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box - I just had it (the ring) in a little velvet pouch - and instead of saying, 'Would you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad! And then he was like, 'Yes?' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you', and he was like, 'What is the question?' 'Would you marry me?' That's it."