Jonas Brothers thrill fans by reactivating Instagram account

The Jonas Brothers have sparked rumours of a reunion by reactivating their Instagram account.

The band, which was comprised of brothers Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, broke up in 2013, but on Monday night (15Jan18) the trio's social media account was active again, even though there have been no new posts for over four years.

The Jonas Brothers' backing musician Ryan Liestman has also fuelled the reunion rumours by posting a photo with Nick, Joe, and Kevin and captioning it, "Family reunion".

The speculation comes as the family boy band prepares to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Jonas Brothers' third studio album A Little Bit Longer.

The siblings have not commented on the rumours, but fans are hoping they are true.

"a jonas brothers reunion will solve all my problems (sic)," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"if the Jonas Brothers are really getting back together I will drop out of college and follow their reunion tour around the country (sic)," another added.

In 2016, Joe opened up about the group's split, revealing it made the brothers' relationship stronger.

"The biggest difference, I think, is just that we're not working together, but we want to spend more time together because of that. When you're with someone all the time, you're like, 'I need a break,' but now that we don't get to see each other as much, we're hungry for those moments," he said in an interview with Popsugar Australia. "I think the dynamic has changed, where we crave time that we don't get anymore."