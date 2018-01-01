Police not treating Dolores O'Riordan's death as suspicious

Police are not treating the death of The Cranberries' lead singer Dolores O'Riordan as suspicious.

The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, was in London on Monday (15Jan18) for a recording session when she died unexpectedly, aged 46.

On Tuesday, a police spokeswoman confirmed the case was not being viewed as suspicious and had now been passed on to a coroner.

"Police in Westminster have dealt with a sudden death. Officers were called at 09.05am on Monday 15 January to a hotel in Park Lane, W1. A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," she said in a statement."The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be compiled for the coroner."

O'Riordan had been visiting London to record a rendition of The Cranberries' hit song Zombie with Bad Wolves, a rock band from Los Angeles. Her publicist announced her passing on Monday afternoon, simply stating: "No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Riordan's current bandmates, including Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler, and Mike Hogan, have taken to Twitter to pay tribute.

"We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today," they wrote.

Her hometown parish priest, Father James Walton, has confirmed that her funeral will take place in Ireland, though details are yet to be finalised.