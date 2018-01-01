Selena Gomez's mum advised her against working with Woody Allen

Selena Gomez's mother warned her daughter against working with director Woody Allen.

The singer appears opposite Timothee Chalamet in Woody's upcoming movie A Rainy Day in New York, which also stars Elle Fanning, Jude Law, Diego Luna, Rebecca Hall and Liev Schreiber.

Many of her co-stars have been questioned in interviews about why they have decided to work with Woody despite the historic accusations of sexual assault from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

A Selena fan commented on the Instagram account of her mum Mandy Teefey's production company on Monday (15Jan18), telling her to “make selena write an apology about the woddy allen film (sic)."

The 41-year-old responded through the account of her Kicked To The Curb Productions company: “Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click.”

She went on to praise Selena's team, calling them, "amazing people" and adding, "There is no fall person here."

“No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions," she insisted. "No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

Selena is the latest star from Woody's new movie to come under scrutiny for working with the celebrated director who, in 1993, was accused by Dylan, the daughter he adopted with ex-partner Mia Farrow, of sexual assault. Woody has always denied and never faced charges.

Dylan, who was aged seven at the time of the alleged abuse, wrote an open letter in 2014 restating the accusations and in 2016 Woody's son, journalist Ronan Farrow, revisited the allegations in an article for The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Selena's co-star Rebecca has announced she plans to donate her fee for the film to the Time’s Up movement, expressing in a post on Instagram that she had come to "regret this decision". And Selena's love interest in the movie Timothee has also stated he will donate his salary to three charities - Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN (The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network).