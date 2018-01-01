Johnny Depp leads celebrations for Shane MacGowan's 60th at star-studded concert

Johnny Depp, Bono and Nick Cave helped Shane MacGowan celebrate his 60th birthday at a star-studded concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday (15Jan18).

The Irish-British rocker turned 60 on Christmas Day, and marked the milestone with a gig at Ireland's National Concert Hall, where other performers included former Catatonia frontwoman Cerys Matthews, Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols, Blondie's Clem Burke and The Libertines rocker Carl Barat.

Those in the audience for the concert, tickets for which sold out within minutes of going on sale, included Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy and V for Vendetta star Stephen Rea, who watched as famous face after famous face took to the stage.

The Pogues star Shane also performed at the event, which was organised by his long-time friend Gerry O'Boyle. Speaking to the Irish Times, O'Boyle said the concert idea come about following the funeral of Frank Murray, former manager of The Pogues, last year.

"It had been a tough period for Shane and something to celebrate was needed to lift his spirits," he explained.

The evening also turned into something of a tribute to Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan, who died suddenly aged 46 on Monday. The Cranberries frontwoman was from Limerick, and Cerys dedicated Pogues track The Broad Majestic Shannon to the late star.

Sinead O'Connor was an unscheduled guest at the event, and belted out a version of You’re the One, before a frail-looking MacGowan was wheeled onto the stage by his partner Victoria Mary Clarke. He performed, before the audience led each other in an impromptu version of Happy Birthday.

The event was concluded by Irish President Michael D. Higgins appearing on stage to present the birthday boy with a National Concert Hall lifetime achievement award.