Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran dominate 2018 BRIT Awards nominations

The 2018 BRIT Award nominations were announced live on ITV at ‘The BRITs Are Coming’ show.
Dua Lipa makes Brits history with five nominations for British Female, British Breakthrough, British Single, British Artist Video of the Year and the prestigious Mastercard British Album of the Year for her self-titled Top Ten debut, which produced the No. 1 single ‘New Rules’ and three more Top 40 singles. Her first ever BRIT nominations follows an extraordinary year in which she was named most streamed female artist in the UK.
2017 was yet another victorious year for Ed Sheeran even claiming the coveted Christmas No.1 and his four nominations for British Male Solo Artist, British Single, Mastercard British Album of the Year and British Artist Video of the Year are testament to this.
Right behind with three nominations apiece are J Hus and Rag‘n’Bone Man, who are both in the mix for Mastercard British Album of the Year along with Stormzy, who scores two debut nominations for this and for British Male Solo Artist.
Also in the race with two awards are - Little Mix, Calvin Harris/Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson, Loyle Carner, Jonas Blue ft William Singe and Liam Payne ft Quavo - the latter sees Liam up against his former bandmates Harry Styles and Zayn for British Artist Video of the Year.
A particular mention must also go to Liam Gallagher, earning his first solo nod for British Male Solo Artist, and first BRIT nomination since being in Oasis in 2006.
Some BRIT Awards categories have already had their winners announced: Jorja Smith has won Critics’ Choice, while Steve Mac is Producer of the Year.
The international categories sees huge megastars including Drake, Beck, P!nk, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and main show performers Foo Fighters up for awards, as well as Bjork’s ninth BRIT nomination for Best International Female.
The 38th BRIT Awards will be broadcast live on ITV and take place for the eighth year in a row at The O2, London.
For more information and to check all nominations visit The BRIT Awards 2018 site here
