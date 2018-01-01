Tributes pour in for late The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan

Irish President Michael D. Higgins was among the first people to pay tribute to The Cranberries star Dolores O'Riordan following her sudden death on Monday (15Jan18).

The Linger singer died in London, according to her publicist, aged 46, and friends, family and famous fans have joined those mourning the Limerick-born rocker's passing.

The Irish leader has released a statement, which reads: "It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and songwriter. Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.

"To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss."

Dublin-based singer Hozier was among the first celebrities to note Dolores' passing, tweeting: "My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock.

"I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family."

And Irish rockers Kodaline added, "Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends."

There have also been tributes from singer Frank Turner, Josh Groban, James Corden, and Kings of Leon star Nathan Followill, who credited the singer with having "one of the greatest voices of my youth", while former Westlife star Brian McFadden writes: "Can't believe Dolores O'Riordan has died. I'm in shock. Iconic vocalist and a lovely woman too. Had the honour of signing (sic) with her for pope john paul in the Vatican many years ago."

Fellow Irish boy band star Ronan Keating adds: "Totally shocked at the news about Dolores O Riordan an incredible talent and a lovely soul."

And there was even a tribute from the members of Duran Duran, who got to know O'Riordan when she was married to their former tour manager Don Burton.

"We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time," the band writes in a statement.

Meanwhile, The Kinks star Dave Davies has revealed he had been planning to work with The Cranberries singer following a meeting at the end of last year: "I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly," he tweeted. "I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her (sic)."