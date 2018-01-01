Demi Lovato wants to take power away from online trolls

Demi Lovato told her followers she was insecure about her legs in a recent Instagram picture so she could take the power away from online trolls.

The Cool for the Summer singer shared multiple swimsuit snaps on Instagram from her vacation over the New Year, and she revealed to her fans in one of the captions that she was feeling insecure about her legs in the photo but decided to post it anyway because she'd decided to let go of her perfectionism.

During her pre-taped appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (15Jan18), Demi opened up about how being honest about her feelings took the power away from the haters.

"I'm a perfectionist. So, I decided to post it anyways. I thought, 'It's me, it's who I am and I love my body. So, I'm just going to post it,'" she explained. "I've taken away the power from the negative comments and the haters by not listening to them and if I do see (negativity), I just feel sorry for them because who leaves a negative comment on somebody's profile on the Internet?

"You have to be kind of sad to do that so I've taken away the power and it feels great. I posted it because I look so happy. That's what I love about that picture."

Host Ellen told the 25-year-old that she seemed more confident about her body, and Demi explained that she had been working hard on loving herself for the past year and she is posting more bathing suit pictures online "to show my fans that it's possible that they can get to that self-love too."

The singer gave her fans an honest look at her life and opened about her past struggles with substance abuse in her documentary Simply Complicated in October (17), but she admitted that she was hesitant to talk about her struggles with an eating disorder.

"I was nervous to talk about the eating disorder issues because that's something I still struggle with and I'm in recovery from but it's a process," the star said. "I wanted to show my fans that it's still a daily struggle with certain issues but I'm fighting hard and I want to show my fans that you can continue to fight hard and live the life that you deserve."