Liam Payne has built bar area to display awards

Liam Payne has built a bar area in his house to display his awards trophies.

The One Direction star won a host of music industry prizes while a member of One Direction, including six BRIT Awards.

Liam is up for two more BRITs at the 2018 ceremony, and says he's now created a special place to display his accolades at home.

"I built a bar area, well, I say I built it, I don't have the tools, but I imagined this bar area in the house, and all the awards are around that part of it," he tells British newspaper The Sun.

Liam, his girlfriend Cheryl, and their 10-month-old son, Bear, recently moved into a mansion in leafy Surrey, England together.

Happily, the pop star has had some practice at giving awards speeches - as he used to take the lead when he was a member of One Direction.

Speaking about his BRITs nominations, which both came for his collaboration with U.S. rapper Quavo, Strip That Down, he explains, "I can't believe it, it's very close to my heart, it's nice to be nominated. We travel a lot and go to America so this feels extra special.

"The speech is all on me now. It's OK for me as I was the speaker in 1D (One Direction), I was the spokesman. But the speeches, there's a lot of people to remember."

The 24-year-old musician has teamed up with another Brit, Rita Ora to record a new track, For You, for Fifty Shades Freed, the third movie in the franchise based on E.L. James' erotic novels.

However, Liam reveals he has not read the kinky stories, saying, "I haven't read any of the books - I don't think they're aimed at my age range. I don't read much but the last book I did read was Russell Brand's Recovery book. He's got a really great outlook on things. It's great."

Russell's self-help tome documented his battle against drug, alcohol and sex addictions - as well as his struggles to cope with fame.