NEWS Camila Cabello set for this week's highest new entry Newsdesk







Camila Cabello is on track to bag this week’s highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart.



The singer’s self-titled debut is currently at Number 2 on today’s Official Chart Update, behind The Greatest Showman soundtrack. Featuring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams, the album reached Number 1 last week and currently leads this week’s chart by 5,000 combined chart sales.



Meanwhile, Camila’s album – featuring five-week Number 1 smash Havana – could become her highest-charting album in the UK. She previously reached a high of Number 6 with Fifth Harmony on 2016’s 7/27.



Also on course for their highest charting album yet are US rockers Black Veil Brides, who open at Number 10 with their fifth record Vale, while Scottish punk rock group Skids, who have not released an album since 1981, look to impact the Top 20 with Burning Cities, their first album in over 37 years, at Number 13.



Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are racing towards a sixth UK Top 40 album with Wrong Creatures (16), American guitarist Joe Satriani could also earn his sixth Top 40 entry this Friday with What Happens Next (17), and Leo Sayer’s The Gold Collection is at Number 21.



Songs of Praise, the debut album from post-punk act Shame is new at Number 25, and one slot behind them are Australian rockers Tonight Alive; Underworld (26) could become their third UK Top 40 record this week.



Finally, heavy metal band Corrosion of Conformity sit at Number 38 with No Cross No Crown, which could be their first UK Top 40 album since 1996.

