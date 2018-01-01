NEWS Eminem on course to claim his ninth UK Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Eminem could be claiming his ninth UK Number 1 single this week as his latest single River sets course for the top spot on the Official Singles Chart.



The rapper's current track features Ed Sheeran and is taken from his latest album Revival, which topped the Official Albums Chart last month.



After three weeks at Number 2, River is set to topple Ed Sheeran's Perfect (2) from the top spot, currently 3,000 downloads and streaming equivalent sales ahead at the halfway stage of the chart week.



Eminem already claims the most Number 1 singles for a rap artist in the UK and could extend that record to nine this Friday (Jan 19). Eminem's previous Number 1s are: The Real Slim Shady (2000), Stan (2000), Without Me (2002), Lose Yourself (2002), Just Lose It (2004), Like Toy Soldiers (2005), Smack That (2006, with Akon), and The Monster (2013, with Rihanna).



Meanwhile, Craig David is set to leap up the Top 10 with I Know You ft. Bastille, currently up seven places to Number 3, Ramz's Barking holds firm at 4, and Jason Derulos Tip Toe ft. French Montana is currently up seven places and on track to break the Top 10 at Number 5.



Two more singles are set to make their Top 10 debut this week: Jax Jones' Breathe ft. Ina Wroldsen jumps from 14 to Number 6, and Sigrid's Strangers vaults 86 places to Number 8 following her BBC Sound Of 2018 win.



Camila Cabellos latest effort Never Be The Same edges closer to the Top 10, up 16 spots to 13, Portugal The Man's Feel It Still lifts 11 places to 21, and Dua Lipa's IDGAF has so far climbed 12 places this week to Number 26.



Further down, BRITs Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith could make her Top 40 debut with Let Me Down ft. Stormzy at Number 35, Andra Day's 2015 single Rise Up re-enters at 37 after its appearance on The Voice UK over the weekend, and rising star Tom Walker moves 13 places to 39 with Leave A Light On.

